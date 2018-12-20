Better Printing Offers More Speciality Printing Products, Including Calendars, Christmas Cards, and More

Southampton, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2018 --At Better Printing, customers know they can get quality printed materials every time, and Better Printing continuously adds to its selection of products, which now includes some of the most popular products such as die cut flyers, key card holders, takeaway leaflet menus, door hangers, business cards, and more. And today, Better Printing adds to its speciality printing range with calendars, Christmas cards, and other speciality printed products which are perfect for the season.



When it comes to the highest quality printed material, Better Printing does not disappoint. The company has, after all, been in the printing business for more than 30 years, and it has amassed decades of experience without compromising on superior quality and innovation. In fact, Better Printing can proudly say that it does all of its printing in-house, and it offers proofing and artwork checking as well. Apart from this, Better Printing uses only the most advanced equipment – both digital and litho equipment and more - to ensure 100% customer satisfaction and the best possible printing results.



But Better Printing is also known for its speciality printing services, and this service now includes speciality printed material such as calendars, Christmas cards, stickers, promotional printed items, canvas prints, and a lot more. The calendars printed by Better Printing are perfect for businesses wanting to have the best seasonal giveaways. Better Printing says more about its calendar printing service: "A simple but effective year-round marketing campaign, personalised custom calendar, we can print yours (2019) as (a) weekly (or) monthly page view. With a range of (designs) to suit any budget from desktop calendars, wall calendars, interlocking calendars to our latest new product – CD calendars." Better Printing's calendar range also includes pyramid calendars, tent calendars, hexagonal calendars, pen pot calendars, and bookmark calendars, so clients can easily find whatever type of calendar they want.



Aside from calendars, Better Printing specialises in Christmas cards, which are perfect for this season as well. As Better Printing further confirms, "Order Christmas cards online from our range of quality styles and finishes…sending personalised Christmas cards to business partners or loyal customers is a cheap and effective marketing (tool). You'd be surprised just how effective greeting cards are as a low-cost marketing tool; they're a great way of showing your customers (that) you care."



About Better Printing

Better Printing is an established printing service provider in the UK offering free delivery to mainland customers as well as a design service and even sample packs and product guides. For prospective and existing clients who want to find out more about the selection of Better Printing products and services, visit the company's website.