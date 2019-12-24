Beurer and Jinghao Medical Plan Investment in New Hearing Aid Factory in China

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2019 --Beurer plans to invest in the establishment of a new hearing aid factory in China covering an area of 20,000 square meters. One million new hearing aids can be produced each year. Burer is also expanding significantly in the world's largest medical device market.



Beurer is expanding its market for hearing aids in China. According to documents published by the local government authority on the Internet, the Ulm-based company in Germany and Chinese partner Jinghao Medical jointly plan to expand the production scale of the plant in Huizhou, South China, and invest about 200 million yuan.

Beurer and Jinghao Medical's plans to expand the plant will officially start in May 2020. Beurer hopes that the plant will meet the growing demand for the hearing aid market in China and globally.



The People's Republic of China is an important market for Beurer hearing aids. Beurer sells 500,000 hearing aids annually in China, accounting for about 20% of the global hearing aid market. At present, the world 's hearing aid market has the widest coverage in the United States and Japan. China 's hearing aid market has a low penetration rate, but the rate of growth is fast. Because of the aging population and the provision of people 's living standards, the market demand for hearing aids in China is growing at 30% per year. More than%, Beurer is currently investing heavily in digital hearing aids to meet the growing market demand worldwide. The group is expected to produce about 250 million units within ten years, of which 20% will be sold to the Chinese market. It is expected that 14 new digital hearing aids will be launched in China in 2020.



At the same time, Beurer will increase the research and development capabilities of programmable digital hearing aid APPs. Several software R & D companies from China will work with more than 100 technicians from Jinghao Medical to develop new digital hearing aids and rechargeable hearing aids with APP.



At this stage, China has become the country with the largest number of hearing-impaired patients in the world. In China, the number of people with hearing disabilities has reached 27.8 million, of which the elderly account for a large proportion, and children aged 0-6 also account for a certain proportion of 137,000. The number of hearing-impaired patients in China is huge. With the rapid improvement of China's economic level, the market demand for hearing aid products is growing, and China's hearing aid market has a broad development space.



About Beurer

Beurer was founded in Ulm in 1919 and specializes in heating blankets and pillows. Beurer, a mid-sized family business, has been expanding its product portfolio since the mid-1980s. Today, the range includes a variety of products. Because the company's most important principle is to ensure long-term success only through innovation and subsequent occupation of new product areas.

For more information about Beurer, please visit www.beurer.com.



About Jinghao Medical

Huizhou Jinghao Medical Technology company specialized in the production of hearing AIDS, atomizer, air cushion and other health care products professional company, since 2009, by virtue of advanced production and testing equipment, excellent sales team and excellent suppliers, the company has established a management program to explore the market and after-sales service. This sales value management helps our products enjoy a good reputation abroad while winning many well-known customers around the world. The company's products have been passed a series of quality certification (CE/ISO/FDA, etc.) to match the overseas market. We have several branches in China now and successfully opened a new office in India in early 2015. In order to provide more efficient service to overseas customers, the company will add more branches in different markets

