Beverly Hills Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Stephen Pincus Offers Neck Lift Procedure to Help Patients Improve Their Appearance

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --Patients in Beverly Hills seeking a more sculpted, defined appearance for their neck and jawline can find an ideal solution with the neck lift procedure offered by expert facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Stephen Pincus. Dr. Pincus can perform this procedure separately or combined with a facelift procedure depending on the specific needs and preferences of the patient. He is able to perform this procedure, which defines and tightens the jawline, with unobtrusive incisions and adequate sedation so patients can achieve allure in comfort and ease.



The procedure requires incisions below the chin, behind the ears, and for some, it may also involve liposuction and/or suture tightening of the muscles. Dr. Pincus provides IV sedation or general anesthesia for patients, however, the type of sedation technique is typically determined based on the individual's specific procedure and the level of correction. A high excess removal of tissues, such as muscle, fat, or glandular, may require general anesthesia. As with most procedures, the healing process varies significantly. Dr. Pincus may provide a removable neck strap to help with healing and reduce swelling.



For patients who are just beginning to show signs of aging, Dr. Pincus offers a mid-face lift, which pulls the skin in a vertical direction in the area below the eye and above the lip. He also performs traditional facelifts, which pull the cheek and neck skin upward and back; this also improves the appearance of the jawline and neck. The traditional facelift requires more extensive changes but produces a very youthful contour and appearance.



In addition to neck lift and facelift procedures, Dr. Pincus offers a full range of facial plastic surgery procedures for patients in the Beverly Hills and Hollywood areas. Some of these include, but are not limited to, eyelid and eyebrow surgery, rhinoplasty procedures, lip contouring and enhancement with dermal fillers like Juvederm and Restylane.



About Dr. Stephen J. Pincus, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Pincus graduated from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and later joined the Air Force as the Chief Flight Surgeon in Montgomery, Alabama. He then moved to Los Angeles to further his education in Head and Neck Surgery and Facial Plastic Surgery at the Wadsworth VA Hospital. Currently, Dr. Pincus is in the private practice and teaches interns at USC the techniques of facial plastic surgery. He is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology, American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, and American College of Surgeons.



