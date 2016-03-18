Beverly Hills Day Spa Offers Hidden Oasis to Residents of Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --Beverly Hills day spa, The Spa on Rodeo, is the indisputable leader of luxury day spas in the Beverly Hills area. They offer a wide range of lush services from manicures to full-body massages. The Spa was founded by a foot and ankle surgeon who believes that a person's health and wellness should start from the ground up. They have created a relaxed and tranquil environment from the moment you step in the door, with plentiful rich greenery throughout. Their Beverly Hills day spa offers a hidden oasis to all of its customers.



Founded by a board-certified doctor specializing in foot and ankle surgery, the Beverly Hills day spa knows the importance of creating and maintaining a healthy body starting from the ground up. The Spa on Rodeo's founder firmly believes that a person's feet act as the foundation of the body and therefore should be treated with the upmost care. His years of experience has led him to develop various treatments focused on the well-being and rejuvenation of the human body.



Whether going in for a quick manicure or enjoying an entire day full of relaxing spa treatments, The Spa on Rodeo pampers all of their clients from start to finish. They are greeted with friendly faces and promptly escorted to one of their several tranquil massage rooms to begin their one of a kind spa retreat. The Beverly Hills day spa promises an exceptional experience that will leave you feeling completely refreshed and rejuvenated.



At the Beverly Hills day spa, they offer three unique spa packages, each one better than the last. "The Experience" package includes a 90 minute skin revision treatment and a 90 minute Nirvana massage. "The Journey" package includes an aromatherapy massage, a skin revision treatment and is completed with a manicure/pedicure. Couples can enjoy the "Journey Together" package which includes an aromatherapy massage, skin revision treatments and the classic manicure pedicure service to top of your journey with your loved one or friend.



About The Spa on Rodeo

If you are interested in learning more about their day packages, visit them online at http://www.thespaonrodeo.com/ or call 424-284-8040.