Beverly Hills Estate Lawyer Explains the Process of Creating a Legal Will

As an estate lawyer in Beverly Hills, the team at Kushner Legal knows that will planning can be complex. Wills are important estate planning documents that ensure that the wishes of a testator are carried out upon death. To ensure that their final wishes are executed quickly and accurately, a valid will must be created.

https://kushnerlegal.com/how-to-make-a-valid-will-in-california/



The requirements for a will to be valid in the state of California are set out in Division 6 of the California Probate Code. According to section 6100, a will-maker must be 18 years of age or older and have an understanding of the nature of their property. The will-maker must understand their relationship to their spouse and/or children and understand whose interests are affected by the will. For the will to be valid, it must be signed by the will-maker and by two witnesses who cannot be named as beneficiaries to the will.



In California, wills which are not executed within the formalities as set out in section 6110 of the Probate Code but which are handwritten and signed by the testator are considered to be holographic wills and are valid under California state law.



California courts may also recognize wills that are executed outside the state of California if they are compliant with the requirements of the jurisdiction where they were executed.



As an estate lawyer in California, the team at Kushner Legal can draft up a will and work to ensure that the will maker's wishes are executed as intended.



