Beverly Hills Flower Delivery Services Now Offered by Top-Rated Beverly Hills Florist

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --Beverly Hills flower delivery florist, Empty Vase, is the undeniable leader when it comes to high-end, luxury floral designs. Their arrangements, which are mostly inspired by classic European art, are designed by their close-knit team of floral artists. Together, they have over 65 years of experience in the industry. Empty Vase has proudly served the Los Angeles community for over 25 years and is now happy to offer Beverly Hills flower delivery services.



The owner and Creative Director of Empty Vase provides an unparalleled experience for all of his clients. With a background in architecture and design, his knowledge enables him to create one of a kind floral designs that are unmatched by any competitor. Through his unrivaled creative genius, he and his shop have become recognized icons within the local community. His artistic reputation has allowed him to work on some of the finest and most glamorous events in the Los Angeles area. Empty Vase's Beverly Hills flower delivery services will help in continuing this reputation of imaginative floral designs.



Empty Vase handcrafts all of their awe-inspiring arrangements for every kind of occasion, from a single bouquet of Valentine's Day roses to dozens of detailed centerpieces for Beverly Hills' most elegant events. The Beverly Hills Flower Delivery team's latest masterpiece was a 10-foot chuppah adorned with all-white roses, hydrangeas and baby's breath flowers. It was the centerpiece for a breathtaking wedding ceremony held in the rolling hills of Santa Susana.



When choosing Beverly Hills Flower Delivery, you aren't simply choosing flowers; you are choosing the Empty Vase experience. Every arrangement is handcrafted with care and exceptional attention to detail, and displayed in a one of a kind vase that is stunning in its own right. All of their flowers are hand-selected from farms all around the world to assure the highest quality for their customers.



About Empty Vase

Empty Vase's Beverly Hills flower delivery service leads the way in luxury floral design. The company is located in the heart of West Hollywood and proudly serves the greater Los Angeles area.



For more information about their floral services, visit them online http://emptyvase.com/ or call 310-278-1988.