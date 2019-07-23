Beverly Hills Pharmacy Is Revolutionizing the Way a Pharmacy Operates

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --The highly-trained staff at the Pharmacy of Beverly Hills is a group of individuals with years of experience in customer care. Beverly Hills Pharmacy understand being sick brings a sense of fright, anxiety and worryness. This is why one of their main focuses is to alleviate customer anxiety. Beverly Hills Pharmacy is a patient-first quality service which can be seen through their business operations. From the moment you walk in you are quickly greeted by a technician ready to hear about your unfortunate situation. This makes the Pharmacy of Beverly Hills a great example of a caring neighbor in a time of need.



The B everly Hills Pharmacy staff then ensures your questions and concerns are answered before choosing a medical solution. This is why they first present you with all the information regarding your current healthstate then followed by providing you with all of your options. The Beverly Hills Pharmacy understand what might work for one person doesn't necessarily mean it will work for the next, so their knowledgeable staff is there ready to customize your medication. By either combining or modifying drug ingredients to meet your symptoms needs. This sense of versatility has caused the Pharmacy of Beverly hills to be recommended by countless family and friends.



The staff at Beverly Hills Pharmacy also recognize that visiting a pharmacy can be dreadful because of their customer's current illness, long lines, and uncertainty among options. So they go the extra mile by allowing customers to call over the phone and schedule a prescription drop off. Yes, Beverly Hills Pharmacy is one of very few that go out of they way to provide a free local delivery service. It's also worth noting that the Pharmacy of Beverly Hills has a "10-Minutes or Less" service for all of their prescription refills.



About Pharmacy of Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Pharmacy is a local, family-owned business that is committed to providing all of their customers with the utmost care and professionalism. They treat you like family, because you are family. Beverly Hills Pharmacy pride themselves from being different from their competitors by going out of their way to ensure pharmacies visits for their customers are never dreadful. They strive to provide a top-quality service that makes customers eager to visit to quickly remedy their sickness. It is no surprise they have changed the way consumers and pharmacies view with each other, like family. Beverly Hills Pharmacy is located at 9033 Wilshire Boulevard., #102 Beverly Hills Ca 90211 and can be contacted by phone at (310.777.5022.) Feel free to contact them today with any questions or concerns on Facebook.