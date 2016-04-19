Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc., Introduces CoolSculpting

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery (or BHPS) is happy to announce a new procedure: CoolSculpting, a revolutionary new way to remove excess fat that makes liposuction obsolete. It is a non-surgical procedure which applies controlled cooling to a certain area, freezing fat cells so that the body can eliminate them through natural metabolic processes. This procedure is recommended for patients who are at or near their target weight, but need some assistance removing fat from problem areas such as the abdomen, lower back, hips, and thighs. Unlike liposuction, CoolSculpting delivers permanent fat loss without anesthesia or scarring, and requires only a short recovery period.



If you are interested in this procedure, BHPS offers financing from CareCredit and Med Loan Finance. We also have a surgical consultant who can assist you with any other financial questions you might have.



Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery is one of the premier full-service plastic and cosmetic surgery practices led by Dr. Gabriel Chiu. BHPS has won numerous Patients' Choice Awards from 2008-2010, a prestigious award decided by the reviews of hundreds of thousands of patients, covering all aspects of a particular practice. It is one of only 5% of the medical practices that received this award in 2008. BHPS strives to provide exceptional care to all his patients using minimally-invasive techniques, and utilizing only the best equipment and proven techniques.



