Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc Offers New Affordable Financing Option

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2015 --One of Los Angeles' highest patient-rated practices, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc., has expanded its preferred financing partners to include Alphaeon™ Credit, a doctor and surgeon owned financial institution. The introduction of the new financing form gives patients greater flexibility in achieving their cosmetic surgery goals.



"Being dedicated to helping our patients look and feel optimally, we want to connect them to financing options, especially if a patient's insurance company does not cover the procedure. Adding Alphaeon™ Credit to our list of preferred financing companies gives our patients another flexible option to consider," said Dr. Gabriel Chiu, a board certified plastic surgeon and Chief Medical Director of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc.



Alphaeon™ Credit was founded in 2014 specifically for patients who need financing in plastic surgery, dermatology and ophthalmology through board-certified specialty physicians. Doctors and surgeons own the financing firm, which was one of the reasons Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc. selected Alphaeon™ Credit as one of its partners.



Patients can choose from a variety of payment options and financing plans, including interest-free three, six, twelve and eighteen month plans, along with 24 to 60 month repayment plans with interest. There is no annual fee, application fee or pre-payment penalty, and patients and their family have the ability to use the Alphaeon™ Creditcard again for future cosmetic and medical procedures. The higher credit limits and approval rates, along with a multitude of payment plans, can give patients more options than traditional credit cards and financing.



With the addition of Alphaeon™ Credit to the financing options at Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc., patients will be able to select the best financing option to reach their aesthetic goals.



About Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc.

Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc. have been honored to be multi-year recipients of the Patients' Choice Awards. Thousands of satisfied patients are a testament to Dr. Chiu's experience in artistic perfection and expertise in technical detailing, especially in the areas of breast augmentation, facial procedures and flawless body contouring. Certified by the American Board of Physician Specialties, Dr. Chiu brings his deep experience – including being selected as the Chief Fellow of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine –to patients in Beverly Hills and around the world. Learn more about Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc. at http://www.beverlyhillsplasticsurgeryinc.com.