Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --One of Los Angeles' highest patient-reviewed practices, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc., welcomes Aesthetic Nurse, Stacy Wright, RN.



Stacy graduated from Los Angeles Harbor College and started her nursing career as a Pediatric and Family care nurse for four years. She found the love of Cosmetic-Plastic Surgery during the next 16 years working as an aesthetic nurse, post-operative care nurse, operating and recovery room nurse where she was known for her calm nature and gentle touch.



Stacy has specialized in advanced medical skin care treatments including chemical peels, micro-resurfacing, micro-needling, and ultherapy and always provides quality, safe care to personalize and satisfy the individual needs of her patients. With professional and compassionate personalized care Stacy performs facial aesthetic non-surgical treatments and injectables. Stacy has a natural artistic eye to enhance one's natural beauty while pairing procedures to achieve optimal natural results.



Stacy Wright has made it her mission to keep up with the changing technology and has certified training with therapeutic applications of multiple lasers, Ulthera, and Coolsculpting. She is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgical Nurses and is recognized as the "Top Plastic Surgery Nurse" in the Southbay by the International Association of Nurses Association and included in the 2013 Edition of Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare.



About Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc.

Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc. have been honored to be multi-year recipients of the Patients' Choice Awards. Thousands of satisfied patient reviews are a testament to Dr. Chiu's experience in artistic perfection and expertise in technical detailing, especially in the areas of breast augmentation, facial procedures and flawless body contouring. Certified by the American Board of Physician Specialties, Dr. Chiu brings his deep experience – including being selected as the Chief Fellow of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine – to patients in Beverly Hills and around the world. Learn more about Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc. at http://www.beverlyhillsplasticsurgeryinc.com.