Beyond Dzongs and Monasteries: On a Happiness Trail in Bhutan!

A tiny speck squeezed between India and Tibet, Bhutan is the only independent Buddhist country in the Himalayas, often referred to as the last Shangri-La. Bhutan, known as the 'Land of the Thunder Dragon', is a Himalayan kingdom where the best of traditional culture flourishes and the latest sustainable developments are embraced. Bhutan is a land of majestic mountains, lush green forested ravines and imposing dzong, fortress-like monasteries on cliff sides. A dramatic landscape, dotted with blue poppies, snow leopards and colourful emblems of bright fluttering prayer flags.



Bhutan is considered to be one of the happiest places in the world! The country's development philosophy is not based on GDP, but Buddhist values and GNH (Gross National Happiness). The quality of life is measured depending on the spiritual and mental wellbeing of its people. Buddhism is central to Bhutan's identity in all aspects of life.



To avoid negative influences on its culture and environment, the Royal Government of Bhutan has been very cautious in its approach to the development of tourism. All tourists must travel on pre-planned, prepaid guided packaged tour or custom-designed travel programs. Shrouding under a veil of mystery, Bhutan has carefully guarded itself against western influences, and the people are known for their generosity and amiability.



Compass India Inc., a luxury travel company with expertise in personalized and tailor-made itineraries, has an array of choices for discerning travellers to showcase the panoramic best of the Indian sub-continent.



"Apart from the picturesque locales and breathtaking landscapes, this 7 days tour to the Land of Dragons is an opportunity to witness a unique culture deeply braided with Buddhism, and an interesting history brimming with myths and legends", says Mr Durjay Sengupta, the CEO of Compass.



Compass India Inc. has designed a comprehensive itinerary to give a unique and authentic experience that introduces the beautiful kingdom with its scenic locales, traditions and ancient Buddhist culture to its guests.



The tour begins in the beautiful cultural capital of India, Kolkata often fondly referred to as the "City of Joy". Explore the streets of Kolkata, browse the local bazaars, sample the delightful cuisine, and visit the city's most celebrated landmark – the Victoria Memorial, a hallmark of the British Raj.



Flying across the Himalayan range from Kathmandu or over the foothills from Kolkata is a fascinating journey. Watch the breathtaking sunset as you descend past the forested hills into the Himalayan kingdom with spectacular views of the Mount Everest, and the Kanchenjunga. Fly down to Paro valley dotted with holy temples, ancient buildings and streets lined with traditional architecture. Stay at the Luxurious Uma Hotels to experience the diversity of the cultural riches and the breathtaking splendour of Bhutan's landscape. Visit the unofficial symbol of Bhutan – the famous Taktshang Monastery or the Tiger's Nest, which stands precariously on the edge of a high cliff. From Paro, the tour moves onward to the scenic countryside of the Punakha valley beautifully trimmed with thick forests and terraced rice fields.



The highlight of the town, the Punakha Dzong is elegantly situated between the convergence of Pho Chu and Mo Chu Rivers and the most formidable of all the fortresses in Bhutan.



Head towards Thimpu, the bustling capital city and nestled in the gorgeous river valley of the Wang Chu River. Take a trek to Buddha point, home to the giant Buddha statue and a high vantage point that offers stunning views of the valley.



In addition to the must-sees of Thimpu, Paro and Punakha, highlights include a blessing at a fertility temple, practising archery skills, and an incredible nature walk in the Phobjikha Valley, home to the rare Black Neck Cranes.



Bhutan follows a strict tourism policy of "Low Volume, High Value", with a set daily tariff to be paid by the tourists. It helps to keep out the ills of mass tourism and preserve the values and culture of the small kingdom.



Embark on this incredible journey to this enchanting kingdom and immerse in the rustic beauty of this tiny country with colourfully decorated houses, patchworks of green paddy fields, oak forests, and yaks amidst the rhododendron laden routes.



