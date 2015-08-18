Beyond Skin Shoes for the Ethically Conscious Bride

Brighton, East Sussex -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2015 --Beyond Skin launches a beautifully delicate and exquisite collection of sustainable luxury vegan shoes for the discerning bride. Inspired by vintage fashion from the glamorous 20's and 30's and featuring textured fabrics in soft dusty creams, glossy nude patents and classic ivory tones with gold patterned brocades to compliment.



This collection is feminine and romantic with a modern twist. The styling is timelessly vintage, with art deco inspired detailing which creates a collection of striking and unusual footwear for the ethically conscious bride.



Our signature use of subtle prints and weaves come to life in this range; bespoke Italian fabrics, glistening with metallic threads, used on quirky wedges and detailed court shoes.



Created in 2001, we are an exclusive, ethical vegan footwear label passionately doing what we can, to trade in a manner that is kind to our fellow humans, animals and wherever possible our precious planet.



Over the years Beyond Skin has been fortunate to have incredible celebrity endorsement from the likes of Natalie Portman, (who is once again featured wearing Beyond Skin in both August's Harper's Bazaar US and September's Marie Claire UK), Anne Hathaway and Leona Lewis to name a few.



Made in Spain, we work closely with our factories (so we really know what's happening behind closed doors) and endeavour to source our components and fabrics as locally to our factories as we possibly can to try to reduce our carbon footprint.



We use only the most expensive, high quality Italian faux leathers and materials and each season sees eco-friendly materials peppered throughout the range.



To us at Beyond Skin this way of working makes good sense because we are passionate about making a difference whilst staying true to our ethos; that of creating beautiful, ethical footwear for discerning style-led ladies proving that fashion and ethics can go hand in hand!



Beyond Skin retails between £75.00 and £250.00 and the collection is available online at www.beyondskin.co.uk. We ship worldwide.