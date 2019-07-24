San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2019 --Both ex-spouses revealed in separate Tweets on April 4, 2019 that they had reached an agreement on all matters related to property division, spousal support, and co-parenting of their children.



According to Bay Area's KRON News Channel 4, MacKenzie was happy to be transferring her interests in the Washington Post, and other assets to her now-ex-husband. In turn, Jeff gave over $35.6 billion in Amazon stock, though he retains voting rights. Both look forward to working together as they share co-parenting duties regarding their four children.



Terry A. Szucsko, attorney and partner at Lvovich & Szucsko P.C. in the San Francisco Bay Area, has extensive experience in divorce and related family law issues. "I can understand why some people are surprised that the Bezos' divorce was finalized in just three months. When a couple has accumulated that kind of wealth over a 25-year marriage that includes four kids, you'd expect that the process would draw out over years."



Mr. Szucsko followed up by pointing out how agreements are the best strategy for resolving divorce-related issues, whenever possible. Divorcing spouses benefit from reaching compromise as opposed to having a court make a decision on property division, alimony, and child custody, visitation, and support.



"And never underestimate the importance of retaining a divorce lawyer for the process," he stressed. "An agreement on key issues may be ideal, but you're less likely to reach one when you try to go it alone. There can be too much history, emotion, and anger between the parties, especially in a high net worth divorce."



California divorce laws allow parties to resolve all divorce issues by agreement, and the court will usually not disturb the arrangement. Of course, any custody and visitation matters involving minor children are still subject to the best interests standard. An attorney can guide you through the process efficiently while still ensuring protection of your legal rights, an approach Mr. Szucsko calls "negotiating from a position of strength."



The end result of divorce by agreement is that former couples can maintain an amicable relationship, an advantage when they are also co-parenting. Tweets from both Bezos' are proof, as each of the former spouses expressed gratitude toward each other as they finalized the divorce process.