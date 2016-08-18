BGN Concepts, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Crafting Products

Ogden, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2016 --Betty Newberry is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BGNConcepts.com. The website offers a wide variety of crafting products with a particular focus on knitting and crocheting essentials, quilting and machine embroidery accessories, studio art products, and crafting and scrapbooking items. Newberry was inspired by the way that doing a creative activity can help anyone have a relaxing evening and create meaningful pieces that will be cherished for a lifetime. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Newberry wanted to help others get the products that they would need to create a scrapbook for an aging loved one to secure memories or to make their next cozy blanket.



There are many excellent crafting products featured within the merchandise of BGNConcepts.com. The website carries items including knitting and crocheting items such as knitting needles of different sizes and classic crochet threads; quilting and machine embroidery products including sewing and quilting machines and pattern grids; craft products including scrapbooking kits and precision craft tools; art products including fabric markers and drawing paper; and more. In the future, Newberry plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Newberry regarding each and every transaction made on BGNConcepts.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products whether they're looking for a crochet organizer or quality watercolor pencils. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout so customers can quickly find everything from acrylic paint for their next masterpiece to a stamp set for alluring scrapbook photos.



To complement the main website, Newberry is also launching a blog located at http://www.BGNConceptBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to crafting in general such as quilting for beginners guides, finding quality craft paper, and the advantages of using bamboo knitting needles. Newberry hopes to give valuable tips and information on unleashing your creative side with quality crafting products.



