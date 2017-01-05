B.H. Cameron Septic Services LLC Partners with BizIQ

Farmington, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2017 --B.H. Cameron Septic Services LLC, a company that works with residential and commercial customers to provide a variety of septic system solutions, announced it has formed a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm based in Phoenix, Arizona, that works with small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



By entering into the partnership, B.H. Cameron Septic Services LLC hopes to take advantage of BizIQ's digital marketing approach to bolster its online presence and grow its customer base. BizIQ works with clients like B.H. Cameron by focusing on the development of new digital content, including new company websites and blog posts. The marketing company uses a strategy based largely on search engine optimization, which makes it easier for prospective customers to find companies like B.H. Cameron when they need septic pumping in Strafford County, NH.



The new website of B.H. Cameron Septic Services LLC will incorporate a wide range of material geared toward providing timely, relevant and informative content to those who are interested in the septic company's services. All content on the new BizIQ-produced website will be written by trained copywriting professionals, and frequent updates will be geared toward giving customers a reason to visit the site on a regular basis.



"In our years of providing septic services, we've been able to grow our relationships with customers by offering highly personalized, highly skilled service," said Bernice Cameron, owner of B.H. Cameron Septic Services LLC. "After more than a decade in business, we decided a new, more effective approach to our marketing could help take our company to the next level, and we're very happy to be working with BizIQ as this approach takes shape."



About B.H. Cameron Septic Services LLC

B.H. Cameron Septic Services LLC is a family owned business that has provided septic installation and maintenance since 2005. The company prides itself on offering individualized services to both residential and commercial clients.



For more information, please visit http://www.bhcameron.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.