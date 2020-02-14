BHCU and TCF Support Local, Delaware County Resident in Need

Ridley Park, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2020 --BHCU — Your Delaware County Credit Union — recently joined forces with The Community's Foundation (TCF) — a not-for-profit committed to improving the quality of life for people in the community — to support Delaware County resident and business owner, Jim Murray.



A few months ago, Jim fell 40 feet from the top of a scaffolding set up leaving him with catastrophic injuries and a life changing circumstance, significantly impacting his and his family's life. Since this accident, Jim — who has provided for his community in the past — has been struggling with medical expenses, hospital bills, equipment and keeping his business alive.



BHCU came across Jim's Go Fund Me page, and after learning about his injuries, BHCU asked the Delco community to share his story. Every time someone shared his story on social media, BHCU donated $1 to Jim. With over 1,100 social engagements, BHCU then decided to take their fundraising efforts even further by more than doubling it, with the final donation coming out to $2,500.



"Helping the members in our community is our #1 goal," stated Gary Golden, CEO of BHCU. "Although we usually do this by providing financial services that help our members gain financial independence, when we learned about Jim's situation, we knew we wanted to do even more. We are beyond appreciative for all of the people who made this fundraiser a success."



After BHCU's fundraising social campaign, TCF became aware of Jim's story and encouraged him to apply for their Pay It Forward grant. Jim was approved and awarded an additional $1,000. Thanks to a little community support, two Delco organizations were able to help out a community man and his family.