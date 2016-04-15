Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2016 --One of Los Angeles' highest patient-rated practices, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc., or BHPS now offers micro-needling among its services. Well-known for providing a number of services for those looking for cosmetic and surgical procedures, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery is now offering the option for patients who would like to try micro-needling. Former and current services available include:



- Breast augmentation (mammoplasty)

- Breast implants

- Breast lift

- Rhinoplasty revision

- Botox

- Tummy tuck

- Micro-needling and more



According to Refinery 29, micro-needling is a safe, effective way to take care of your skin. It has also been used for a number of years. Also called dermarolling, it is a treatment that can be done at home or by an aesthetician. Micro-needling is light penetration of the skin and it allows for better use of products.



The article states that micro-needling "Creates micro-injuries, which tell your brain to kick into repair mode. This prompts your body to send collagen to the epidermis, which, as you probably already know, is an important building block of healthy, radiant skin."



Micro-needling has been known to effectively heal scars from acne, brown spots, and cellulite. Patients should know that the size of the needle use on the roller can determine how the scars heal and how they tend to look after.



Micro-needling is known to help with a number of facial problems including:



- Fine lines

- Aging

- Acne scars

- Stretch marks



Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery offers a comfortable environment for those looking for quality equipment. Dr. Gabriel Chiu stands by his philosophy of helping the patient before, during, and after the surgical process. Along with dermarolling, Dr. Chiu is known for his work with rhinoplasties, breast augmentations, and contouring in order to enhance patients' natural beauty. BHPS is proud to offer micro-needling as a service for those looking for professional beauty services.



About Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc.

