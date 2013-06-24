BI and Analytics Vendor Yellowfin Secures Reseller Deal with iOLAP

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2013 --The agreement will see the Texas-headquartered consultancy make Yellowfin’s easy-to-use BI solution, and associated training and implementation services, available to its large customer base throughout the United States.



iOLAP CEO and Co-Founder, Doug Slemmer, said that making the decision to partner with Yellowfin was simple, because its BI solution addressed growing demand for flexible consumer-oriented reporting and analytics, with a unique pricing model.



“We see a new wave of technology companies entering the BI space offering better, faster and less expensive solutions,” said Slemmer. “Simplicity and pricing are being carefully balanced with power and features to help companies achieve more in shorter timeframes. Yellowfin BI fits that profile, providing cutting edge technology and features, with a revolutionary subscription-based pricing model, that makes BI shelfware – a large problem in the BI industry – a thing of the past. For us, the decision to partner with Yellowfin was easy.”



Senior BI Developer for iOLAP, Nikola Kostrencic, said that his team was pleasantly surprised by the breadth of world-class features offered by Yellowfin, particularly given preferential pricing when compared to other well-known BI solutions.



“Yellowfin really surprised us in terms of features and functionality,” said Kostrencic. “At the price point, we expected to just get the basics – simple reporting and dashboards. Pleasingly, we found an extremely complete platform, with all the bells and whistles offered by the older generation of BI tools. Mobile BI, location intelligence and multi-source data sets – it’s all there. Yellowfin’s even breaking new territory with social and collaborative BI features – things other vendors are just now starting to discuss.”



Speaking about the partnership, Head of Operations for Yellowfin North America, Justin Wright, said that iOLAP’s well-regarded reputation as a dedicated provider of Big Data and analytics solutions, would enhance Yellowfin’s standing in North America.



“Unlike other general-purpose IT firms, iOLAP has specialized in delivering Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing solutions for the past 14 years – so they do it exceptionally well,” said Wright. “We’re confident that iOLAP’s deep understanding of the BI marketplace will assist Yellowfin to meet growing demand for cost-effective, consumer-oriented BI.”



