Bi-County Insurance Agency Assures Safety to the Farm Community with Their Farm Insurance in Monmouth and Galesburg IL

Biggsville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2017 --Bi-County Insurance Agency is one local, family owned insurance agency that came into being in 1985. Since then, the insurance agency has been around providing support to clients regarding all their insurance requirements. Be it term life in Biggsville and Galesburg or a homeowners insurance, commercial insurance or motorcycle and auto insurance, one can get it all with Bi-County Insurance Agency. Insurance policies are designed to provide security in times of trouble and Beck Insurance Agency is well aware of the same. That is why they take time in drafting the insurance policies carefully so that they meet the demands of the policyholders as well as their budget. They are dedicated to making life simple for their clients and are committed towards working for the betterment of the farming community.



Bi-County Insurance Agency has some of the finest and experienced agents working for them for years. The amount of experience they bring to the field has helped them to draft insurance policies for their clients that are unmatched. The agents understand that for a farming community, farming is not just the means of sustenance, it is their home too. So, when something happens to the farm, then the farm owner loses a lot. Without a farm insurance in Monmouth and Galesburg IL, it will be very difficult for just anyone to stand on their feet again. That is where Bi-County Insurance Agency stands by the farm owners. Their farm insurance is a comprehensive one that promises to provide the farm owners with coverage for farm buildings, stored grain, farm equipment, livestock, dwelling and more. Additionally, they also offer a full scope of crop insurance including federal multi-peril crop insurance. This coverage includes the new combo policy- which will provide revenue and yield protection. At the same they, the insurance agency continues to offer crop-hail and wind coverage.



Being an independent insurance agency, clients can rely on them to search and find the correct coverage at the correct price.



Call Biggsville, IL 309-627-2050, Monmouth, IL 309-734-8899 and Galesburg, IL 309-342-7183 for more details.



About Bi-County Insurance Agency

Bi-County Insurance Agency is a well-known, local, family owned insurance agency that offers a wide range of insurance solutions including farm insurance in Monmouth and Galesburg IL apart from commercial, auto, life and health and farm insurance.