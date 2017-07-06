Bi-County Insurance Agency Launches New Boat Insurance in Galesburg

Biggsville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2017 --Bi-County Insurance Agency is proud to announce new boat insurance in Galesburg. Considering thousands of boating accidents happening in the United States, more and more people are looking for boat insurance in the nation. Of those accidents, 60 percent results in some kind of injury. Aside from accidents, boats also get stolen. This is why it is mandatory for obtain boat insurance. Bi-County Insurance Agency is the right destination to come forward.



The company is an independent agency representing the best boat insurance to their customer. Comparing a number of policies, they strive to find the lowest premiums and best values for one's boat insurance needs. To help the customers with insurance quotations, they put together a comprehensive boat insurance quote, specially designed to help them leave worries on dry land and fully enjoy the time on the water. One can easily request an insurance quotation and learn more about the policy by visiting the official website of the company.



With years of experience, the company has earned a reputation for their superior service and excellent commitment to their customers. The experts are knowledgeable staff with years of experience. Whether the customers have a claim or billing or coverage questions, they are always there to help.



As for paperwork, they would take less time in dealing with the same, while spending more on ensuring an enjoyable ride on the water. As an independent insurance provider, they are not limited to a single carrier. Rather they will search for the best rates from multiple major insurance carriers.



With years of knowledge and expertise in the industry, they can successfully design boat insurance coverage that protects both the individual and the watercraft from stern to stern.



In addition to marine insurance and other auto insurance options, they also specialize in term life in Galesburg and Biggsville.



For more information any kind insurance needs, kindly visit http://www.bicountyinsurance.com.



About Bi-County Insurance

Bi-County Insurance, a full service independent insurance agency, takes pride for the highest quality service for home, auto, life, and health insurance; coverage for customer's farm and crops; commercial insurance products and employee benefits.