Bi-County Insurance Now Offering Home Insurance in Galesburg IL

Bi-County Insurance agency offers home insurance in Galesburg IL. The company offers value-added service to their clients. Opening the doors in 1985, the company has been helping their clients in finding the best rate for home insurance. Being locally owned and independent in nature, the company is focused on shopping for the best rates from a wide network of the top-rate carriers in the industry. They always believe in maintaining a long-lasting relationship with their clients to ensure best dealings across the table. This strong belief and conviction enable this agency to customize insurance plans that meet the demand of the client and fits in well in their budget.



As one of the best insurance agencies, Bi-County Insurance has been serving in Biggsville, Galesburg & Monmouth, IL. Conveniently located in all these places, the company makes it easy for their clients to reach out to them easily and instantly. Apart from life insurance and home insurance, they also specialize in farm insurance and car insurance in Galesburg and Biggsville, IL.



Over the years, they have developed a great reputation for providing their clients with coverage at the perfect price. While providing home insurance, they make sure that their client's property is insured to its value in the event of a claim. The standard home policy does not include flood and earthquake coverage. However, if one wishes, one can for sure inquire about them. The company also provides a free replacement cost analysis and their insurance policy offers coverage for collectibles, jewelry and more.



About BI-County Insurance

BI-County Insurance is a local family owned full service insurance agency that offers affordable rates on farm insurance in Monmouth IL, homeowners insurance, commercial insurance, life and health insurance and more.