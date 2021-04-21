Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. installs bi-directional amplifiers to keep First Responders and businesses safe in Alabama, including Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, and Trussville. Bi-directional amplifiers are needed because they increase radio frequencies in areas of buildings where the signals are weak. There are often places in buildings where radio frequency is weak or non-existent, such as in basements, parking garages, and stairwells. There are often areas in a building's interior where there are dead spots. The bi-directional amplifiers solve this problem by increasing the radio frequencies, allowing for First Responder communication. The bi-directional amplifiers have improved safety so much, they are being required in new building construction.



Safety for first responders, customers, and employees is important for all businesses. The ability to communicate with first responders in an emergency is critical. Prestige Alarm will design the plans and determine where the amplifiers are needed based on a Site Survey Analysis of the building's internal architecture. Also, Prestige Alarm will take into consideration the building's other unique features, such as the building materials, electric connections, and power sources. Prestige Alarm assists businesses with the required bi-directional amplifiers to make sure First Responders can communicate effectively in an emergency.



In addition to providing communication with emergency teams, businesses need bi-directional amplifiers to remain code compliant. The code for bi-directional amplifiers is defined by local municipalities. Prestige Alarm knows the code for the local municipalities in Alabama, that include Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, and Trussville. They also work with the product manufacturer, Honeywell, to provide bi-directional amplifiers that exceed the local code requirements.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. has been protecting businesses and residences from fire and burglary for over twenty years. Our agents are available to evaluate your fire and security needs plus can recommend a solution perfect for your budget. For more information and for a free fire and security alarm consultation, contact us at 205-661-4822 or visit www.prestigealarm.com.