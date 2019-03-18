BIBI LED Proudly Presents Their Indoor Fixed LED Display Screen

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2019 --Bibi LED, one of the top LED manufacturers in China, has unveiled one of their latest offerings, the indoor Fixed LED display screen. The latest design is much more energy efficient and displays much clearer and brighter images. This lightweight, high flatness and gap free LED display screen is very suitable for indoor use.



Their LED screen only weighs 14 kilograms for every 640x640mm die-cast aluminum cabinet. It is light enough for two men to install one whole screen. It has a standard module size of 320x160mm and a standard cabinet size of 640x640mm. It has both front and back access.



Their die-cast aluminum cabinet is made by a CNC machine, which makes the gap and flatness a lot better than other normal steel cabinets. Aside from that, their indoor fixed LED display screen has a high refresh rate. There is a refresh rate option between the 1920Hz/3840Hz option. These choices will ensure that none of these screens flicker when being used.



Fixed Indoor LED Display Applications

There are several ways that these indoor LED signs can be. These are the most common ones.



Factory application – These LED displays can show the production information of the factory so that you can easily keep track of the production and do the proper adjustments.



Trading room and call center display – Just like how it is used it in factories, these LED screens can also be used to display relevant information for people inside trading rooms and call centers.



Used as scoreboard – LED scoreboards are also very commonly used in sports arenas

.

Retail stores – Retail stores can also use LED signs for promoting their latest products or discounted ones.



Reception purposes – Using the LED screen as a welcoming device is common in big hotels.



Entertainment use – This is the most common application of LED screens. It can either be for personal use or for entertainment events like concerts, weddings and other types of events that use LED screens it.



Product expos and exhibits – Another way to utilize these indoor LED screens is to use them to display promotions in expos and exhibits. It can serve as a display screen that will play informative videos about the products you are displaying.



About Bibi LED

Bibi LED is located in Shiyan Town, Bao'an district, Shenzhen, China. It is one of the leading LED screen products and solutions provider and they are dedicated to providing excellent products and professional services to overseas clients ONLY as of this writing.



Providing quality products and services to their clients by offering excellent pre-sales services is their way of ensuring that every client will have what they need. Aside from their renowned pre-sales services, they also provide excellent post-sales services like offering an all-round solution for their client's projects. They also offer technical training.



Their level of commitment to providing quality products and services has been commended by their clients . Their goal is to make sure that they can meet their customers' requirements and needs.



