Bicupid Honors the LGBT Pride Month

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2019 --Worlds largest and most effective bisexual dating site, Bicupid joins millions of LGBTs to commemorate the LGBT pride month which involves a streak of Gay pride events that is held all over the world. The month of June was chosen specifically as the LGBT pride month to serve as remembrance to the stone wall riots undertaken for LGBT rights. This act of goodwill by Bicupid will help in forging a more decent future for the LGBTs.



"We are letting the LGBT community know that we have got their backs and that we are working to design a future where all LGBT's can be regarded as normal people in all parts of the world, this is our earnest desire." Notes Lawrence - Bicupid's CEO.



Due to Bicupids tremendous achievements as a bisexual site, the commemoration of the LGBT pride month will make a great impact in the world, bringing the planet a step forward towards understanding and accepting the LGBT communities.



With extended hands Bicupid has welcomed the LGBTs and giving them full assurance of a more decent world, acting as a medium through which they can be able to meet each other and stand in unison to uphold all LGBT rights, it has created a forum where LGBTs can express themselves freely. With all these the LGBT community is sure that there is an unwavering structure upholding their personal rights and values in the society.



With over 1 million members Bicupid is the right place to meet up with other LGBTs, consisting of different unique features like; ambisexual date Ideas, bisexual videos online, bisexual chat, first bisexual experience, largest bisexual blogs, dating advice and safety tips that can help you locate the right kind of people you wish to meet up with. Bicupid serves as a platform for all LGBTs seeking to express themselves without been judged for it.



About BiCupid.com

BiCupid.com is a dating portal made exclusively for bisexual men and women who wish to break the shackles and find a compatible partner. Since its inception in 2003, the website has only focused on enhancing its features thereby making it convenient for like-minded men and women to explore this segment of dating. We strive to help people get over the stigma associated with bisexual dating, so they can date like everybody else without having to follow social norms that certainly haven't been made to cater to their needs and desires. Bisexual dating has always been frowned upon, partly because many people across the world haven't bought the idea of bisexuality - a person who is inclined towards both men and women. In addition to this, many communities have either ridiculed this concept or continue to consider it as an offense.



At BiCupid, we embrace the idea of bisexuality and encourage more men and women to come out of the closet and be proud of who they are.



BiCupid.com is not just any other bisexual dating site that aims to bring together like-minded people from across the world. BiCupid came into existence to serve a larger purpose - help bisexual men and am-bisexual women to accept who they are and seek a life of freedom.



We have tweaked each and every feature on this website in order to make it suitable for people looking for a bisexual partner. This is a bisexual dating site made for everyone regardless of their age, gender and ethnic background. That's not all, we also have a mobile website, so you can stay connected with your loved ones while on the move.



All you need to do is join the website absolutely free of cost, create a profile with all your details, upload pictures and start connecting with like-minded people in your area or a region of your choice. We have members from all over the world, so it does not matter where you are from, you will always be able to find someone interesting. Besides, you would also be able to find a compatible bisexual partner based on a host of parameters or search queries. On the other hand, upgrading your membership opens up a host of possibilities.



