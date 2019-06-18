BiCupid.com Can Help if People Want to Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month Fully

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2019 --It's LGBTQ Pride Month and open celebrations are everywhere. More infusive events and colorful parades will be held in this June around the country and the world commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. In this case, BiCupid.com will be available as it used to be for queer people to connect and participate in events in the local area.



A public celebration of Pride Month is a perfect chance for LGBTQ people to declare their existence to the whole world. Thanks to those bravest people of LGBTQ community back to that June of 1969 for fighting back against police officers who pushed them too far, other queer people can find strength to seek acceptance and freedom publicly afterwards. That's why Pride Month has a great impact on LGBTQ people who have always struggled to achieve a better life.



So, starting from New York City, numerous events and parades quickly spread around the world at the beginning of this month. As for members on BiCupid.com, being able to find thousands of like-minded people to share and celebrate such a meaningful month makes them the luckiest group.



"We built this community trying to make real interactions possible for LGBTQ people around the world, and obviously we've done a great job. However, it is far from enough with dating sites like BiCupid.com since what LGBTQ people truly need is a better world without fear and harassment wherever they go. That is why Pride Month matters and we can help celebrate it,"says Lawrence, the spokesman of BiCupid.com.



"For nearly two decades, BiCupid.com has provided service for bisexual, bi-curious individuals, bi couples, as well as all LGBTQ people with great features and friendly dating atmosphere. If you wish to celebrate Pride every day, come to BiCupid.com and you will find thousands of reasons here," he added.



About BiCupid

BiCupid is the world's first, largest, safest and most effective bisexual, bisexual single and bisexual dating site. It also offers apps on Google Play and the App Store.