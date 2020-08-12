Bidmii International Inc. Partners with Habitat for Humanity Wellington Dufferin Guelph

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2020 --Bidmii International Inc. is proud to announce the selection of Habitat for Humanity Wellington Dufferin Guelph (Habitat WDG) as the inaugural recipient of a portion of the proceeds from their new online platform. Bidmii connects homeowners in need of home improvements to professionals who get things done. Throughout the next two months, bidmii will donate three percent of their revenue to Habitat WDG.



"We are very thankful to be selected by bidmii out of the many deserving charitable organizations in our community," said Sharron Riley-Persson, Resource Development Director at Habitat WDG. "Revenue generated through this initiative will go to ensuring that we can continue to offer opportunities for affordable homeownership in and around the Guelph area."



Bidmii is an online ecosystem that specializes in the automation of home improvement services. The platform allows users to create a home improvement project in five words or less. Professionals in the area place competitive bids on the project, and homeowners award the project based on closed ratings, reviews, and past jobs that include before and after photos. Full payments are held by the platform until the project is completed.



Bidmii allows users to maintain and improve their property in a timely manner, while giving professionals a level playing-field and the knowledge that a project is fully-funded before they start. Projects are free for users to create and free for professionals to bid on. When a project is completed, a portion of the funds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to continue the good work they are doing in the Guelph community.



In addition to the donation, bidmii will also assist with bringing awareness to the HFHWDG initiatives and campaigns. Following the two-month window, bidmii and HFHWDG will further discuss future opportunities to strengthen the partnership.



"In any partnership, alignment is an important factor," said Jonathan Christensen, CEO of Bidmii International Inc. "Our vision and mission align hand-over-hand with Habitat for Humanity. This is an exciting partnership that we believe will deliver meaningful results to the City of Guelph and beyond."



Homeowners and professionals are now able to sign up for the chance to participate in the initial launch and win their next improvement project for free at http://www.bidmii.com/launch. To learn more, visit https://www.bidmii.com/how-it-works.



To learn more about bidmii, HFHWDG and their partnership, visit their respective websites, bidmii.com and habitatwdg.ca.



About Bidmii International Inc.

Founded in 2020, Bidmii International Inc. is a marketplace platform company based in Toronto, Ont. The bidmii platform aims to revolutionize the home services industry by placing more control in the hands of the homeowner and creating protections for contractors and other industry professionals. For more information, please visit www.bidmii.com.



About Habitat for Humanity WDG

Habitat for Humanity Wellington Dufferin Guelph envisions a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. To achieve this vision, Habitat WDG partners with the community to build homes that provide the foundation for bright, stable and empowered futures for the families and individuals who live there.



The Habitat for Humanity Canada model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.



Contact:

Martin Wheelhouse

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Bidmii International Inc.

647-478-2569

pr@bidmii.com

www.bidmii.com