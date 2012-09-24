Big Data & BI Best Practices Webinar, Co-Hosted by Yellowfin and Actian

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2012 --Global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor, Yellowfin, and Actian Corporation, pioneers of the record-breaking analytical database Vectorwise, will host a series of Webinars throughout Tuesday 2nd and Wednesday 3rd October 2012.



Register for a Webinar time here: http://www.yellowfinbi.com/YFCommunityNews-Webinar-Event-Big-Data-BI-Best-Practices-118430



“Back in 2009, IDC research estimated that the total volume of data created and replicated in that single year was enough to fill a stack of DVDs reaching to the moon and back,” said Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie. “They predict that over 44 times that volume of data will be produced in the year 2020. This Webinar will equip organizations with best practices methodologies, empowering them to harness Big Data, in order to develop a deeper understanding of their business and customers.”



Rabie said that Webinar participants would learn:



- What Big Data means for organizations of different sizes

- The best practices for analyzing and monetizing Big Data

- Tips for communicating insights attained from Big Data



“A recent survey published in the MIT Sloan Management Review business journal found that 60 percent of senior executives admit to collecting more data than they can effectively use,” said Vectorwise General Manager, Fred Gallagher. “If you think that you and your company could benefit from understanding how to better leverage your growing data assets, then this Webinar is a must.”



Gallagher said the Webinar series would suit organizations that:



- Want to act on more data and data types in shorter timeframes

- Want to understand the steps involved in achieving Big Data success – both front and back end

- Thought that taking action from Big Data was too costly



There are three concise forty minute Webinars scheduled throughout Tuesday 2nd and Wednesday 3rd October 2012.



To register for a session



About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Yellowfin is headquartered and developed in Melbourne, Australia, offering a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a leader in mobile, collaborative and embeddable BI as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization. For more information, visit http://www.yellowfinbi.com



About Actian: Incite Action

Actian Corporation is the first to unveil a cloud development platform for building Action Apps. Action Apps are lightweight consumer-style applications that automate business actions triggered by real-time changes in data. Actian products incite action at more than 10,000 customers worldwide by driving their mission critical workloads and providing rapid action insights to their data. Actian is headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices in New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Melbourne. Stay connected with Actian Corporation on Facebook and Twitter.



