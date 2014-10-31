Big Data Communication Inc Launches Campaign on Indiegogo

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2014 --Big Data is a growing presence in all of our lives. Both in our personal and professional worlds. The companies mentioned above know this and that is why they have invested millions in big data products. They are actively seeking partners for their products.



"I have generated millions of dollars in sales for the companies I have worked at and I know this industry very well. Big Data represents a great opportunity in the IT business world and one that a lot of companies are already investing in" says President Mark Sinquefield.



Doing business with Big Data Communications gives customers and partners access to a vast array of Big Data technology products, including the latest consumer technology, software, mobility, SDN, cloud and data center offerings. These products are offered with a comprehensive range of services and marketing support. And now, Big Data has launched an Indiegogo Campaign to to capitalize on this growing new market that is happening in the data analytic world. This money will be used for marketing to drive sales.



To find out more about the campaign, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/big-data-communications-inc/x/8860377



About Big Data Communications Inc

Big Data Communications Corporation is one of the world’s leading sales and marketing companies of technology products, services and solutions. Its advanced capabilities and value-added services enable customers and partners to efficiently and cost-effectively support the diverse technology needs of end to end solutions around the world. Including companies of all sizes, small and medium sized businesses (SMB), large enterprises, educational institutions, government and consumer. While Big Data Communications is not the manufacturer of the IT products it sells and markets the company plays a strategic role in getting technology products and services from its vendor partners to those implementing these leading technologies. Leading Big Data technology companies including Cisco, HP, IBM, Lenovo, Samsung, EMC, Symantec, VMware – as well as many of others – depend on Big Data Communications to bring their products to market.