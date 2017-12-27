Big Louie's Pizza Claims Top Position as the Fastest Pizza Delivery in Oakland Park and Pompano Beach, Florida

Ft Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --Big Louie's Pizza of Fort Lauderdale is proud to present themselves as the fastest pizza delivery in Oakland Park and Pompano Beach, Florida. It's true that essentially no one has extra free-time in today's busy world and everyone is always on the run. In the middle of all this, when someone is too busy to make food, it can be necessary for one to try some quicker alternative. An Italian pizza with a crispy crust, sprinkled with all the spices, vegetables, and fresh ingredients can be a speedy choice for lunch or dinner.



With Big Louie's Pizza offering top quality pizza and other delicious items, anyone can easily treat their family and friends for any occasion. Be it a cheesy and steaming hot pizza, wings, salad or pasta, one can expect a supreme, mouth-watering experience at Big Louie's Pizza every time. Quality and taste is never a concern with Big Louie's. They make real Italian pizza from all natural ingredients.



Since 1986, Big Louie's Pizza of Fort Lauderdale has been serving their customers an excellent selection of authentic Italian cuisine. Whether it is someone hosting a party, a family gathering, or a business event, Big Louie's Pizza is the right place to call. Their first commitment is always to taking care of their guests. That means that pizza delivery in Pompano Beach and Oakland Park has never been easier, tastier or faster.



In addition to pizza, they also offer wings, burgers, sandwiches, salads, wraps, pasta, Italian entrees, and desserts. The popular Italian restaurant offers top quality food at great prices.



Call them at 954-616-8716 and place an order.



For more information on pizza in Lauderdale Lakes and North Lauderdale, Florida visit http://biglouiepizzafortlauderdale.com/



