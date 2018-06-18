Big Louie's Pizza in Fort Lauderdale Offers Amazing Smoked Chicken Wings in Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2018 --Wings are becoming more and more popular these days, and one can have them at almost any bar or restaurant. There are many variations of wings from hot to spicy to sweet to savory. One can choose the right one depending on the preference. Usually, wings in Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida are typically served as a tasty appetizer or delicious snacks.



Big Louie's Pizza in Fort Lauderdale offers a great variety of Italian dishes including spicy pizza, pasta, wings, salad and more for both pickup and delivery at an affordable price. From freshly sauteed pasta and delicious appetizers to desserts and salads, they have a wide range of dishes for the customers to feast on.



All this, combined with the warm, inviting ambiance and friendly service, will lead to endless conversations, laughter, and memories that one will cherish forever. They prefer to rely on instinct and feel while preparing wings and pizzas for their clients. It is the delicious items they make that feeds one's sense of sharing, adding flavor to those occasions when one gets together with friends and family.



Whether it is pizza or pasta, wings or salad, one can order anything here. The quality of food is superb, and the ingredients used for the dishes are all fresh and natural. To satiate the taste bud to the fullest, one can enjoy the wings by dipping it into smoking hot buffalo sauce and then cooling it down with some sweet Thai. The mouth can be refreshed with an exotic blend of Asian chicken.



The pizza unit takes pride in dishing out items topped with a wide variety of vegetables and sprinkled with a great variety of sauces. One can have the expert cook customize the menu to accommodate one's needs. Apart from wings, they also provide local fast pizza delivery in Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas.



For more information on pizza in Lauderdale Lakes and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, visit http://www.biglouiepizzafortlauderdale.com/menu.



About Big Louie's Pizzeria

Big Louie's Pizzeria has been turning out the most delicious Italian delicacies since 1986 and remains at the top of every pizza lover's list in and around South Florida. The restaurant has now expanded its menu substantially to include wings, pasta, and calzone. Big Louie's Pizzeria operates on all 7 days of the week and serves the best Italian food to every customer at affordable rates.