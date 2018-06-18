Big Louie's Pizza in Fort Lauderdale Offers Lip-Smacking Pizza in Lauderdale Lakes and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2018 --For many, it seems difficult to move to the kitchen after the day's work. The tremendous pressure at workplace almost saps the energy, leaving one too exhausted to lift the frying pan and lit the oven. The luxury cushion in the cozy dining room seems so inviting that one can't help but ease into the quilted divan after having a cold shower. The tiredness all over the body deters one so severely from going into the kitchen that he or she usually ends up taking nothing significant in dinner. This is where Big Louie's Pizza in Fort Lauderdale comes into the scene.



The headache of going to the kitchen for preparing a dish at the odd time is almost nill with the company offering delicious giveaway pizza in Lauderdale Lakes and Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the surrounding areas. One can order the best pizza, pasta, wings, salad, and more for pickup or delivery and they will provide one an experience to make one's mouth water.



The Italian pizza and cuisines that specialize in are made of natural ingredients. They offer top quality food at pocket-friendly prices. Besides, one can also count on the company for special dishes while hosting a party, family gathering, or business event. The company can take care of one's guests. They can also customize their menu to accommodate one's needs. They also offer a catering program for business lunches. Aside from their award-winning pizza, they also dish out authentic Italian pasta, hot and cold subs, and desserts.



Being in the business since 1986, the company knows the requirements of the customers. One can order the pizza online or by phone, and they will provide the fast local pizza delivery in Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas. For the best pizza and wings, Big Louie's Pizza is the name to trust.



For more information on wings in Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, visit http://www.biglouiepizzafortlauderdale.com/specials.



About Big Louie's Pizzeria

Big Louie's Pizzeria has been turning out the most delicious Italian delicacies since 1986 and remains at the top of every pizza lover's list in and around South Florida. The restaurant has now expanded its menu substantially to include wings, pasta, and calzone. Big Louie's Pizzeria operates on all 7 days of the week and serves the best Italian food to every customer at affordable rates.