Big Louie's Pizza Wins South Florida Magazine Reader's Choice Award for Best Pizza Delivery

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2017 --There is no doubt that a good pizza is not only a hunger quencher, but it is also a great mood lifter. Nothing can make one happier than a steaming, cheese-dripping, freshly baked pizza. Just the sight of it is very comforting. Given the popularity of this food, there is no lack of good pizzerias in South Florida, but not every pizzeria goes on to win the South Florida Magazine Reader's Choice Award For Best Pizza Delivery. That award has gone only to the local pizza delivery in Lauderdale by the Seas and Lauderdale Lakes, Big Louie's Pizza. Big Louie's Pizza has been around since 1986, and they have been winning hearts ever since, and they continue to be everyone's favorite today. One can order their favorite pizza with their choice of toppings and more amazing cuisine including pasta, wings, salad and more. They are available for both delivery and pick-up, dine-in or take out. Whatever the client opts for, it is surely going to be a mouth-watering experience.



Clients can savor the freshest, most authentic pizzas from Big Louie's Pizza. They are known for making authentic Italian pizza and cuisine from all natural ingredients. Apart from being renowned as the top place for the best pizza in Fort Lauderdale and Oakland Park, Big Louie's Pizza is also acclaimed for offering delicious Italian food at great prices.



If anyone is in the mood to take home a pizza or any Italian cuisine, then Big Louie's Pizza can arrange for the takeout too.



Call 954-616-8716 to place orders.



About Big Louie's Pizza

Big Louie's Pizza is a renowned local pizza delivery provider in Lauderdale by the Seas and Lauderdale Lakes that also offers the best choices in Italian cuisine.