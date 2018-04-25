Big Louie's Pizzeria Delivers Authentic Italian Pizza in Pompano Beach and Oakland Park Florida

Ft Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2018 --Big Louie's Pizzeria is a leading restaurant that has been offering delicious pizzas since 1986. As of now, the restaurant has been serving the residents of Lauderdale Lakes, Oakland Park, Lauderdale By the Sea and Pompano Beach, On Federal Highway, etc.



Big Louie's Pizzeria allows customers to order the best wings, pasta, salad, and of course pizza in Pompano Beach and Oakland Park Florida for delivery or pickup, take out or dine-in. The restaurant is known for making authentic Italian Pizza and cuisine that are made from natural ingredients which are healthy and yet very much filling. All these Italian delicacies at Big Louie's Pizzeria are prepared by the famous chefs by using the best ingredients and in the most hygienic way; so that customers can get to taste the best pizza and crave for more. One can get all these mouth-watering Italian delicacies at an unbelievably reasonable price rate.



Customers who are planning to host parties, business event, or family gathering, Big Louie's Pizzeria can take care of the guests by customizing the menu to accommodate the needs. Also, they also offer a catering program for business lunches. Apart from offering the sumptuous, award-winning pizza, the restaurant also offers authentic Italian dishes like hot & cold subs, pasta, and desserts and wings in Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale Florida.



So, one can either place an order online or call them on 954-616-8716 to get the pizza delivered. Also, one can also visit the restaurant of Big Louie's Pizzeria located on Federal Highway Ft Lauderdale, Florida to enjoy the delicious grub. At times the restaurant also offers a lot of deals and rebates and to know the same one will need to visit the website of Big Louie's Pizzeria. Thus, enjoy the deliciously fresh and hot Italian pizza from Big Louie's Pizzeria today at an economical price.



About Big Louie's Pizzeria

Big Louie's Pizzeria offers the delicious authentic pizza and other Italian delicacies at the most cost-effective rate.