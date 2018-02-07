Big Louie's Pizzeria in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach Florida Declared the Top Pizzeria

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --From beside the sea in Lauderdale to the Pompano Beach as well as the Lauderdale Lake, tourists and residents alike love to savor the dishes offered by Big Louie's Pizzeria and rejoice at the genuine Italian taste on this side of the Atlantic.



Pizza cravings are nothing new but satiating it entirely is not always possible. Trust the top pizzeria in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach Florida to provide the authentic taste courtesy the freshest ingredients every time. No issues whether one walks into the pizzeria and eats in, requests a takeout or orders it online at the end of a hard day at work, the taste allows the consumer to perk up like never before while the belly lets out a contented burp.



True, the Italian Mamma is always looking out for her kids and keeps filling the dining table with mozzarella rolls, fresh Italian bread as well as the top soups and desserts created lovingly. Big Louie's Pizzeria is no exception either and has its sumptuous delicacies prepared with the same love and dedication.



There is a pizza for just about everyone here. Whether one fancies a garlicky bite or wants to take the veggie route, Big Louie's Pizzeria is not going to be left behind. Sure, the Sicilian pizza has always been a big hit at this place, but the lure of Hawaii and its special pizzas hold strong too.



Wait! Big Louie's Pizzeria isn't limited to pizza only, varied as they may be. On the contrary, this eatery has become synonymous with the Italian dream with its lip-smacking array of pasta, chicken wings, calzone, and traditional desserts too.



Call 954-616-8716 to order the best pizza in Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale Florida NOW or visit http://www.biglouiepizzafortlauderdale.com/ for details.



About Big Louie's Pizzeria

Big Louie's Pizzeria has been turning out the most delicious Italian delicacies since 1986 and remains at the top of every pizza lover's list in and around South Florida. The restaurant has now expanded its menu substantially to include wings, pasta, and calzone. Big Louie's Pizzeria operates on all 7 days of the week and serves the best Italian food to every customer at affordable rates.