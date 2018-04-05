Big Louie's Pizzeria Offers the Best Pizza in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, Florida

Ft Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2018 --There is no doubt that Italian food is one of the most popular cuisines in the world. It came to the United States as recently as the late 19th century.



Big Louie's Pizzeria is credited with the invention of quality Italian pizza in the American style. It comes with an extra thick crust and seasoned tomato, dusted with cheese before it goes to the oven. One can have the pizza delivered to the doorstep by calling the experts over the phone. The order will be delivered with absolute precision and accuracy and to mention on time.



According to the experts, the pizza delivery industry has kept pace with technological developments since the 1980s beginning with the rise of the personal computer. The arrival of advanced software conducive to the delivery business helps the most efficient routes for carriers, track exact order and delivery times, manage calls and orders, and other functions. Big Louie's Pizzeria too has adopted the technological innovations to reach a broad audience and turn them into their potential customers.



To satiate the taste bud of their respective customers, the favorite pizza unit offers a range of mouth-watering delicacies at a great price. Apart from being known for the best pizza in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, Florida, they also offer pasta, wings, salad, and more for pickup and delivery.



The ingredients used for the preparations are usually imported from Italy. One can enjoy the Italian food with one's family and friends. In addition to authentic Italian cuisine takeout and delivery, they also offer catering services for all occasions.



To know more about the pizzeria in Pompano Beach and Oakland Park, visit http://www.biglouiepizzafortlauderdale.com/specials/.



About Big Louie's Pizzeria

Big Louie's Pizzeria has been turning out the most delicious Italian delicacies since 1986 and remains at the top of every pizza lover's list in and around South Florida. The restaurant has now expanded its menu substantially to include wings, pasta, and calzone. Big Louie's Pizzeria operates on all 7 days of the week and serves the best Italian food to every customer at affordable rates.