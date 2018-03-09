Big Louie's Pizzeria Serves Lip Smacking Wings in Lauderdale Lakes and Lauderdale by the Sea

Ft Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2018 --Wings can be perfect for a number of occasions. It could be an accompaniment on a big game night when one needs some wings with some ranch dressing dip. For many, it might be an excellent item for a snack. The point is, wings in Lauderdale Lakes and Lauderdale by the Sea are an incredibly versatile food in their purpose, and Big Louie's Pizzeria is one such restaurant where one can order this wonderful item.



Since 1986, Big Louie's Pizzeria has been acknowledged as one of the leading restaurants dishing out mouth-watering traditional Italian Cuisine. Whether it is pizza or pasta, wings or salad, one can order anything over here. The quality of food is excellent, and ingredients used for preparing the dish are all fresh and natural.



Nothing can beat this special item, and one can quickly get twenty wings in all kinds of different sauces and flavors. It's just too good an offer to pass up. Honestly, there is nothing like digging the teeth and ripping the chicken right off the bone. It's nice to excite the tongue with a new flavor every few wings or so. To kick-start the taste bud, one can dip the wings into some smoking hot buffalo sauce, cool it down with some sweet Thai, and refresh the mouth with an exotic blend of Asian chicken.



Big Louie's Pizzeria takes pride in having a great variety and quality of sauces. Those who are going to host a party do not need to bother about choosing a menu for guests. Big Louie's is sure to customize the menu to accommodate one's needs. Apart from serving wings, they also provide local fast pizza delivery in Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas.



About Big Louie's Pizzeria

Big Louie's Pizzeria has been turning out the most delicious Italian delicacies since 1986 and remains at the top of every pizza lover's list in and around South Florida. The restaurant has now expanded its menu substantially to include wings, pasta, and calzone. Big Louie's Pizzeria operates on all 7 days of the week and serves the best Italian food to every customer at affordable rates.