Big Momma's Bicycles Partners with BizIQ

Naples, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2017 --Big Momma's Bicycles, a cycling shop and bicycle rental provider operating in Naples, FL, has announced a new partnership with BizIQ, a marketing firm specializing in small business online exposure and brand development.



Through this new partnership, BizIQ will assist Big Momma's Bicycles in developing and expanding its online presence to increase relevancy and exposure for applicable online searches. Customers searching for bicycle rentals or a bike shop in Naples, FL will be able to easily find the store through their local search results. The goal is to drive real-world visitors to the shop through carefully-cultivated online brand development.



Big Momma's Bicycles is already enjoying a newly redesigned website, complete with search engine optimization, responsive design and intuitive navigation. The website also features a new blog, offering prospective customers information about the business, its products and general cycling topics. Visitors will find information about the company's services and pricing, as well as topics that establish the brand as an authority on cycling.



"We're really very pleased with the reputation we've built over the years and we take pride in being Naples' go-to source for bikes and cycling information," said Amy Ashby, owner of Big Momma's Bicycles. "BizIQ is helping us cement this reputation online, in order to help even more customers find our shop and experience the high level of customer service we offer. We're looking forward to expanding our brand online and in the real world."



About Big Momma's Bicycles

Big Momma's Bicycles has been a locally owned and operated bike shop in Naples, FL since 2005. The business offers both new and used bicycles from a wide range of brand names, as well as bicycle rentals by the hour, day, week and longer. Big Momma's Bicycles also has a service department that deals with repairs, tune-ups and general maintenance for bike owners.



Big Momma's Bicycles enjoys a superior A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of West Florida. The business is also the exclusive Bianchi dealer for all of southwest Florida and a member of the Adventure Cycling Association (ACA).



For more information about Big Momma's Bicycles, its inventory or its service capabilities, or to view its newly redesigned website, please visit http://www.bigmommasbicycles.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.