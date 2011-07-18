Big Money Awaits Freeway Idol Contestants

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2011 --Cleveland’s Freeway Idol karaoke singing contest starts soon – the week of July 18th. Who will claim $6500 in cash prizes? Who will be the next Freeway Idol?



The contest’s sponsor, Freeway Lanes Bowling Group, has been receiving a steady flow of registrations since announcing the competition last month. CEO, Glenn Gable, feels the excitement building as each new registration comes in.



“Cleveland has so much musical talent – these people only need a place to get up and perform,” he says. “Freeway Lanes is putting big money on the table – thousands of dollars – and each registrant is a potential winner!”



Starting July 18th, each of the four Freeway Lanes locations in Solon, Mentor, Wickliffe and Parma will hold one contest per week for five weeks. A panel of judges will rank the contestants on their singing, overall performance, and costume. The big night is Friday, August 26th. Twenty semi-finalists – all the winners from the Freeway Lanes weekly contests – will take the stage at Freeway Lanes in Solon to compete for the grand prize -- $3000! The second-place winner will walk away with a cool $2000. Third- and fourth-place winners will be handed $1000, and $500!



Freeway idol promises to be the hit of the summer season –a chance to see tomorrow’s hit makers!



Contest details and the registration form are posted on the Freeway Lanes website at http://www.freewaylanes.com. All contestants must be age 18 or over.



Freeway Lanes Bowling Group is an award-winning family-owned business operating five bowling centers in Northeastern Ohio. Freeway Lanes offers a range of family entertainment options including bowling leagues, bocce ball, high definition TV screens, outdoor patios, restaurants with full-service bars, live entertainment, and top-notch meeting and banquet facilities.



Contact:

Glenn E. Gable, C.E.O.

Freeway Lanes Bowling Group

28801 Euclid Avenue

Wickliffe, Ohio 44092

216-267-2150

glenn@freewaylanes.com



Sponsors of Freeway Idol include:



Freeway Lanes,Pepsi,Labatt,Ohio Center for Broadcasting,Magic Galaxy Entertainment, andbCreative – Graphic Design & Web Boutique