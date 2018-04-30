Big Ox O2 Launches New Features That Promise More Oxygenated Boosts with Less Hassle

Watchung, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2018 --Athletes and outdoor enthusiasts unite! If traveling to high altitudes, hiking, skiing, snowboarding, or frankly burning the midnight oil on a proposal is typical, Big Ox O2 has good news. Widely-available in Bass Pro Shops, Walmart, and on Amazon, the product is the new go-to resource for stamina in a can. The popular product is a legal option for individuals who want to boost their blood's oxygen levels to heighten focus and energy without caffeine or sugar. And now, it's upping the ante even more. Slated to roll out within the next two months, the product will have a newly-designed mouthpiece that has three-times the durability for easier administration in extreme situations. Better yet, it will come in the same size can, but with 66% more capacity. Welcome to 10 liters of gaseous high-purity oxygen at the fingertips. That'll give consumers 200, 1-second breaths of high-purity, high–potency oxygen from each can of Big Ox O2.



Eric Weis, founder and CEO of the company, said of the new features, "We're responding to the marketplace quickly. Our repeat customers are a remarkable proof of concept; they prefer portable oxygen canisters to coffee and energy drinks. There's no agitation, no headaches, no calories. What could be better for you than high-purity oxygen?"



Promising increased energy, quicker reaction speeds, and faster recovery times from physical exertion, Big Ox O2 also has another perk. The company says it gives relief from altitude sickness.



"Our family, friends, and colleagues were our guinea pigs for this product less than two years ago. Now the product is sold in some of the largest retailers in the nation. So, we took a deep breath, pardon the pun, and dove right in to make its capacity bigger and even easier to use," Weis adds.



Gaining market share rapidly, Weis is now in talks with Shark Tank producers to highlight Big Ox O2 on the NBC show sometime this summer.



About Big Ox O2

Big Ox O2 was launched in late 2016 to provide the marketplace with all-natural, 95% pure oxygen in portable canisters. Having manufactured and distributed Medical Oxygen USP for many years, the company's founders strongly believed in the advantages of the product. Thus, they introduced the general public to the benefits of high-purity oxygen in a legal and recreational fashion.



