Big Promotion over 50% off on Gshopper Till November 12th

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2020 --During the period of the global shopping festival, Gshopper, as an internationally renowned cross-border e-commerce shopping platform, will hold a large-scale promotion from November 10th until November 12th. Placing orders on Gshopper during the global shopping festival means that a large number of trendy goods from all over the world can be pocketed at more than a 50% discount.



Double 11 Global Shopping Festival refers to the online promotion day on November 11 every year, in which businesses will provide consumers with the biggest discount in a year to stimulate consumption. The annual online shopping carnival is the most anticipated day for businesses and consumers for that consumers can buy the coveted items at the lowest price, and businesses can realize high sales volume. Double 11 is supposed to the annual shopping event of China's e-commerce industry, but it has become a global shopping festival for the cross-border e-commerce industry under its international influence.



As a global cross-border platform serving multiple countries by one unified website, IOS and Android apps, Gshopper has always been at the forefront of the e-commerce industry. Since its establishment, Gshopper has cooperated with a mounting of famous brands, such as Xiaomi, Apple, SK-II, Shiseido, and so on. With such rich resources as support, Gshopper is capable of ensuring a wide range of categories, including beauty, cosmetics, nutrition, health care, digital electronics, household goods, and so forth.



During the global shopping festival, the best sellers in the recent two months will be displayed as always on Gshopper, and adequate supply is guaranteed. In addition, great discounts will also favor the hot sellers. The products involved the promotion can be delivered worldwide by placing order in the corresponding pages. In order to give a satisfactory shopping experience to the consumer, the fastest delivery will be completed within 3-5 working days against the normal delivery within a week after placing orders, in spite of the largest shopping flow in the global shopping festival.



As for the bestseller, Xiaomi products have always been dominant on Gshopper. Xiaomi is an Internet company with mobile phones, intelligent hardware, and IoT technology as the core. With a wide range of Xiaomi products such as smartphones, smart TV, and laptops, Xiaomi is committed to making everyone enjoy the magical life brought by science and technology.



In the global shopping festival, the promotion of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 bracelets will be as high as 70% off, becoming the best pick without any doubt. Following the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 bracelets, Xiaomi air purifier take its promotion up to 55% off to be the Top 2 choice. In addition to the air purifier and sports bracelet, Xiaomi which is committed to exploring the important strategy of the high-end mobile phone market has exceeded the expected sales target of its high cost-effective smartphones in 2020. It is noted that Xiaomi products are still the best choice for consumers on Gshopper as a super promotion stimulation will go on.



In addition to such a big promotion discount for Xiaomi products on Gshopper, Lenovo, Apple, YSL, Shiseido, and other famous brands are also included in the promotion for consumers to buy the best quality products at the most favorable price.



Enjoy shopping and garb the biggest discount on Gshopper during the global shopping festival which starts on November 10th and will last for 3 days long.



About Gshopper

Gshopper is an international shopping platform oriented to global shoppers with a large number of warehouses around the world to offer high-quality branded products. Since established, Gshopper has set up 18 offices worldwide and serviced more than 20 countries and areas. Equipped with a professional team, Gshopper is committed to providing the best service for its clients and establishing a long-term relationship.



Media Contact

Company name: Gshopper

Website: https://www.gshopper.com/

Email: press@gshopper.com