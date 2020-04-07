Big Sexy Fog-Free Shower Mirror Gets New & Improved LEDs

Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2020 --ClearMirror, the renowned manufacturer of luxury fog free mirrors is announcing a major improvement to the "The Big Sexy" Shower ClearMirror. Now featuring industry leading color rendering: 95+ CRI. LEDs are available in cool 5300K or warm 3000K.



As the only full-length, fog-free mirror designed for permanent use in the shower, the Big Sexy is perfect for large, luxury showers.



The much bigger brother to the other Shower ClearMirror models, the Big Sexy Shower ClearMirror installs flush with the tile or and includes a classic LED design. Big Sexy is a stylish addition that will certainly be the focal point of any new bathroom design.



Specified by architects, designers, builders and remodelers, ClearMirror products are easy to install and maintain and provides a lifetime of function and beauty.



ClearMirror Offering



Clarity Wall-Mount Fog-Free Shower Mirror

- High-quality 1/8" mirror, 12" x 12" with polished and rounded corners

- Heating pad: 10" x 10" fog-free area

- Low-profile, high-luster aluminum base

- 3M Dual Lock reclosable fasteners and 3M Dual Lock primer mounting kit

- Custom Li Ion battery pack. Removable / Rechargeable / Waterproof

- UL Listed and Patent Pending



Shower ClearMirror



- 12" x 12", 16" x 16", 18" x 18", 12" x 24"

- Installs flush with tile. Seamless and functional design

- Now Available: "Body Shave" model: 20" x 30"



Shower Lite



- 12" x 12", 12" x 24", 18" x 18"

- Includes two soft glowing ultra thin LED panels rated for 70,000 hours

- Installs flush with tile or solid surround



Big Sexy



- 30" x 60"

- Large fog-free area

- Installs flush with the tile or solid surround

- Includes a large LED design at the top of the mirror



ClearLite Vanity Mirror



- 20" x 30"

- ClearMirror Fog-Free Heater

- Ultra-Thin LED Panels

- 95+ CRI: Best in the Industry

- Full and Even LED Coverage

- Bright Anodized Aluminum Sides and Hanger

- UL and C/UL Listed for Safety



About ClearMirror

ClearMirror manufacturer NewHome Bath & Mirror is the leading provider of UL listed fogless mirrors for the shower and vanity that gently warm to 102°F and eliminate condensation. Thousands of people around world the have experienced ClearMirror products in the finest homes, hotels, watercraft, and recreation vehicles.



NewHome Bath & Mirror is located in Eagan, MN and is affiliated with Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., which has more than 70 years of manufacturing and metal stamping excellence. Visit http://www.ClearMirror.com for more information and to purchase products.



Follow ClearMirror on Houzz. ClearMirror products, including the new Big Sexy, are available through bath showrooms, decorative hardware stores nationwide and online at www.clearmirror.com or call 651.251.9036.