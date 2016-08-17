Big Spring Environmental Ranks on the 2016 Inc. 5000

Huntsville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2016 --Big Spring Environmental announced today that Inc. magazine has ranked the company No. 1243 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent entrepreneurs.



"We've come a long way since 2011," said Big Spring Environmental CEO Kevin Webber. "We started the company with one employee and two trucks. We now have 20 employees and 15 trucks. We're proud to be able to create jobs in the local communities we serve and, by the nature of our service, to be able to help make those areas cleaner, nicer places to live and work."



Webber is quick to give credit to his partners who helped start the company — Bland Warren, Foster McDonald, Nathan Glass, and Michael McClung, company president. "We're proud to join this exclusive list of America's independent entrepreneurs. This is a tremendous honor for the Big Spring Environmental team and we thank every employee for helping make this happen," said McClung.



The 2016 Inc. 5000 represents an aggregate revenue of $200 billion, generating 640,000 jobs over the past three years. "The Inc. 5000 list stands out where it really counts," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg, "It honors real achievement by a founder or a team of them. No one makes the Inc. 5000 without building something great — usually from scratch. That's one of the hardest things to do in business, as every company founder knows. But without it, free enterprise fails."



About Big Spring Environmental

Big Spring Environmental is a commercial waste management and recycling company headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama and serving the North Alabama area. The company prides itself on being a 'local company' that is big enough to handle its customers' waste management needs and small enough to care.



About The Inc. 500/5000

The Inc. 500/5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2016 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2012 to 2015.