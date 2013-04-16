Big Volume Equities on the Move: (NYSE: CIM), (NYSE: PCS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2013 --Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) stock is at $3.22, up 2.22 percent from its previous close of $3.15. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 4.859 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 10.886 million shares. The stock is up 16.49 percent in the past 52 weeks and has traded in the range of $1.81 and $3.34 during the said time period.



Chimera Investment’s market capitalization stands at $3.30 billion. Its stock has above average volatility with beta of 1.34 and it is trading above its long term moving average price of $3.13.



MetroPCS Communications Inc. (NYSE: PCS) traded in the range of $11.11 and $11.31 during its latest trading session. The stock opened at $11.11 and is currently at $11.23, up 1.63 percent from its previous close of $11.05. The stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock is also trading above its short term moving average price of $11.22 and long term moving average price of $11.20, which again hints at bullish trend.



MetroPCS Communications has neutral stock as its beta is at 0.87. The company’s market capitalization stands at $4.13 billion. MetroPCS Communications offers wireless communication services.



