BigClown Offers Inovative Way to Build IoT Devices

Liberec, Czech Republic -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --BigClown recently launched on crowd-funding site Indiegogo. Offering early bird specials, the backers can get kits for the Internet-of-Things (IoT) and build useful devices for their home, garden, school, office and other places. Some examples are a CO2 (carbon dioxide) monitor, an environmental sensor (temperature, humidity, pressure, light), water leakage detector, motion sensor, etc.



The campaign is now live on Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/bigclown



With the comprehensive guides, tutorials and example projects, everybody can be a maker and start building his/her own electronic devices. There is no need for wiring or soldering - there are modules which just plug on top of each other. Everything is open-source and users can integrate the devices they build with mobile apps. At the same time, it is a great learning experience.



Pavel Hubner, the CTO & Co-founder at HARDWARIO, explains: "The IoT market is growing rapidly, but the adoption rate for the end customers is behind the expectations. We are trying to change this in a unique way - we encourage people to build their own IoT devices they will be able to connect with other products. That's why we have been developing BigClown - at the end, people will better understand their products, learn something new and have fun along the journey. These are not some smart gadgets that will end up in a drawer - people are proud of their efforts and they like to share them with their friends."



Features:



Simple tutorials to build useful devices

Modularity without wiring or soldering

Low-power wireless communication

2 years of service time on batteries

3D-printed colorful enclosures

Open-source system (available on GitHub)

Superior support and documentation



You can back the BigClown IoT Kit on their Indiegogo page now; starting at $75 for Start Kit early bird adopters. BigClown is designed and manufactured in Europe.



About HARDWARIO

HARDWARIO s.r.o. is a hardware startup company based in Europe, Czech Republic. The company was established in 2016 by 3 founders - Alan Fabik, Pavel Hubner, Tomas Morava. As passionate entrepreneurs with over a decade of experience in hardware design, development, and product manufacturing, they joined forces with a vision to redefine the world of creating own electronic devices, the BigClown IoT Kit. With thousands of units sold, the product has hundreds of satisfied customers and growing community.