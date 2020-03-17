Bigger Freestanding Bath Models from Charlotte Edwards Now on Offer at JT Spas

Larne, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2020 --Summary: Without a doubt, the freestanding bath takes the stage as one of the most beautiful elements any bathroom could have, and this is even truer if the freestanding bath is installed in the middle of the bathroom to serve as a gorgeous focal point. And for freestanding tubs, there is one special name that comes to mind: Charlotte Edwards. Today, at JT Spas, customers can take advantage of bigger and better freestanding bath models from the renowned manufacturer as well.



JT Spas' freestanding baths are definitely a one-of-a-kind investment, particularly for those who would like to enhance the entire look and appeal of their bathrooms. A freestanding bath can be quite an expense indeed, but for those in the know, there is only one place which can offer some outstanding and highly competitive discounts: JT Spas. JT Spas has proven its worth as an amazing bathroom product supplier, and its selection has already delighted many a selective consumer. But the pricing at JT Spas is so competitive that many customers have never looked at any other site after making their first purchase at JT Spas, particularly when it comes to freestanding baths.



Customers may find it surprising that the freestanding baths at JT Spas come with some of the lowest prices imaginable, but JT Spas can easily do this due to its excellent relationship with different respected freestanding bath manufacturers. One case in point is Charlotte Edwards, which continues to release some of the most beautiful modern freestanding baths available on the market today.



At JT Spas, the Charlotte Edwards range of freestanding baths is as varied as can be, but for those who want a bigger and more dramatic freestanding tub, the range doesn't disappoint, either. Today, there is an entire selection of bigger freestanding bath models from Charlotte Edwards at JT Spas, and these models include the Olympia freestanding bath, which measures 1800 by 855 by 600mm, and the Mayfair matte black freestanding bath, which measures 1800 by 860 by 600mm. The price for the Olympia bath is only £829 (down from £1845), which is a big drop in price, whilst the price for the Mayfair freestanding bath is now for as low as £1099, down from £2099. To go through the entire JT Spas' collection of freestanding baths at the most affordable prices, remember to check http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas is the home of a wholly diverse selection of bathroom items and supplies, from small items such as mirrors and toilet roll holders and taps to bigger items and products such as freestanding baths, shower enclosures and steam showers, complete ensuite bathrooms, and so much more. To get more detail on the freestanding baths on special discounts at JT Spas, check out the company's site.