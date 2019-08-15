Bilingual LS Recognized Among Largest Translation and Interpreting Provider in Latin America

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2019 --Bilingual LS announced today its official ranking as one of the largest language service providers (LSPs) in the global translation, localization, and interpreting industry. Issued May 2019 by independent market research firm CSA Research, "Who's Who in Language Services and Technology: 2019 Rankings" named Bilingual LS as a top-grossing LSP in the US$49.60 billion global market for outsourced language services and technology. Bilingual LS was named as the 2nd largest LSP in Latin America.



Bilingual LS is a full-service translation, interpretation, and language training company based in Lima, Peru, with offices across Latin America and the United States.



Comments of the Client Relations Manager of Bilingual LS, Rebeca Mego, "Our client's satisfaction is what keeps us moving forward. We always look for new challenges as well as exceeding our client's expectations. That's why we work hard 24/7, supporting 100 languages that are managed by the best team of linguists and PMs so we can make sure every single project is successfully managed and delivered on time. For your next translation project, keep us in mind; We make it happen."



The firm found that the market for language services and supporting technologies will grow 6.62% from 2018 to 2019, however the 100 largest LSPs grew at 20.08%.



The industry's compound annual growth rate over the last 11 years was 7.76%.



"People worldwide prefer consuming information in their own language. Meeting this expectation ? and sometimes the legal requirements to do so – fuels an indispensable global industry that continues growing due to global digital transformation," comments Dr. Donald A. DePalma, CSA Research's Chief Research Officer. "Language service providers and technology developers support those global experiences in other languages, delivering essential translation, interpreting, and localization outsourcing capabilities to businesses, governments, NGOs, and individuals around the world."



Included in CSA Research's global market study is the ranking of the largest 193 language service providers globally and by region, all of which offer language and localization services to enable enterprises to expand global reach and to respond to domestic needs.



The verified and validated list of the largest 100 LSPs in the world is open-access and available here.



About Bilingual LS

Bilingual LS, formerly Bilingual Language Services is a full-service translation, interpretation, and language training company. Our offices in Latin America and the US operate 24/7, supporting companies with a wide range of language solutions such as document translations in 200 languages, simultaneous,on-site,conference, telephone & video interpretation,as well as ESL & Spanish language training. In 2010, we started this ambitious project with a vision of becoming one of the top bridges of language and cultural gap. In less than a decade, Bilingual LS has become one of the largest language service providers in the global translation, localization, and Interpretation Industry. This year, we became the second-largest LSC in Latin America, making it to the top 10 in The Caribbean CSR-2019,and looking forward to more. We make it happen. For more information, visit: www.bilingual-ls.com



About CSA Research

CSA Research, formerly Common Sense Advisory, is the premier market research firm specializing in the language services and technology industry. It provides primary data and insight to assist companies with planning, brand strategy, innovation, competitive positioning, and better understanding of global markets. An independent market research company, its trusted and verified data helps companies profitably grow their international businesses and gain access to new markets and new customers. For more information, visit: csa-research.com or twitter.com/CSA_Research.



