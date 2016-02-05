Bill Beazley Homes Announces Floorplans with a Bonus Room

Grovetown, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2016 --Bill Beazley Homes asks their readers what they would do with the extra space and storage achieved by a bonus room or multi-purpose room. As they explain on their blog, "the possibilities are endless when you have an extra space to use how you want."



Bonus rooms are advantageous to homebuyers because they open the door to achieving new dreams while at the same time offering additional storage space.



"The bonus room allows you to achieve things you always wanted in your home," says Bill Beazley Homes. "Of course, this can change as your family changes. A bonus room can be used as an office, a playroom, a game room, a guest room, a homeschool classroom, a craft room, a home gym, or any combination of things throughout your home's lifespan."



Right now in the Aiken, SC and Grovetown, GA areas Bill Beazley Homes is offering two popular floorplan designs, the Hawthorne and the Columbus V, which both feature a spacious bonus room.



The single-story Hawthorne floorplans, which are currently under construction in The Retreat at Storm Branch and Kelarie, feature 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Bill Beazley Homes builds 6 different Hawthorne styles. While each Hawthorne varies in square footage and layout, each one has a large bonus room as well as the same timeless beauty and high quality features that Bill Beazley Homes is recognized for.



The Columbus V is a two-story plan, which is currently under construction at a number of Bill Beazley Homes' new home neighborhoods in Aiken, SC and Grovetown, GA. In this floorplan the bonus room is situated on the second floor above the garage. It can also double as a fifth bedroom.



Homebuyers have come to expect high quality homes with smart layouts from Bill Beazley Homes, and these two floorplans are no different. Both of these new homes in Aiken, SC and Grovetown, GA would make a great place to call "home."



Not only are the floorplans great, Aiken, SC and Grovetown, GA are picture-perfect towns that offer convenience, safety, and recreation. "These quiet cities attract families who are looking for a safe, thriving community to raise their children," says Bill Beazley Homes.



Homeowners in Aiken and Grovetown enjoy the luxury of an excellent education, a low cost of living, amiable neighbors, and recreational activities just a stone's throw away.



To read the full article, please visit: http://www.billbeazleyhomes.com/best-selling-floorplans-bonus-room-floor-aiken-grovetown/



