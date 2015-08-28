Bill Beazley Homes Announces New Homes Priced in the $150's

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2015 --Bill Beazley neighborhoods Willow Oak Village, Hayne's Station, Southampton, and Gregg's Mill are offering new homes in the $150's, a great deal for homeowners who are in search of an affordable new home. "Imagine, owning your very own brand new home and having a mortgage payment that is less than what you could be paying in rent," says Bill Beazley Homes in their latest blog post.



These charming homes come with some surprisingly high end features such as fireplaces, crown molding, and hardwood floors. Bill Beazley Homes highlights the unique features and location of each neighborhood on their blog. While each one offers its own set of amenities, all deserve a look. With four different neighborhoods to choose from and over 20 different floor plans, there is something for everyone.



At Willow Oak Village in Grovetown, Georgia homebuyers will find a quiet country atmosphere. Sidewalks, street lamps, and tree-lined streets are a welcoming sight upon arrival, and a resort-style swimming pool offers a great place to relax. Willow Oak Village offers one and two-story floor plans, and each one boasts impressive curb appeal.



Hayne's Station in Augusta, Georgia offers a convenient location near Fort-Gordon, Augusta Mall, Augusta Regional Airport, Educational Campus and Grovetown. Neighborhood amenities include sidewalks, streetlights, and a resort-style swimming pool set to arrive in 2016. The homes at Hayne's Station are stately, featuring recessed lighting, crown molding, and coffered ceilings. In addition, many come with modern conveniences such as energy-efficient fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and covered sun porches.



Southampton in Hephzibah, Georgia is an excellent neighborhood for families of all sizes. Their streetlights and sidewalks keep families safe while the nearby Diamond Lakes Regional Park offers residents a nearby library, tennis courts, and fishing ponds. Southampton recently opened a new section of lots with homes starting in the low $150's. Homebuyers have the opportunity to choose from a selection of beautiful ranch, two-story, or townhomes.



Lastly, Bill Beazley Homes highlights the many benefits of living at Gregg's Mill in Graniteville, South Carolina, a quaint mid-size neighborhood. This neighborhood is built within minutes of the downtown area of Aiken, South Carolina and just 22 minutes from Augusta, Georgia. "This convenient location puts homeowners in close proximity to major cities and employers, while still retaining an all-around peaceful family-friendly setting," says Bill beazley Homes. A variety of floor plans are available at Gregg's Mill including one and two-story plans with features such as stained cabinets, gourmet kitchens, and hardwood floors.



Bill Beazley Homes offers homebuyers both move-in ready homes as well as a full suite of customizable options through their design center. With these great prices, homebuyers may even be able to splurge on a few choice upgrades.



To read the full article, please visit: http://www.billbeazleyhomes.com/blog/bill-beazley-homes-starting-in-the-150s/



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes has been building homes in the Augusta, Georgia area for over 40 years. They offer superior homes for sale in Augusta, GA as well as homes for sale in Aiken SC, and they have an excellent reputation for superior craftsmanship. Their professional home builders are committed to customer satisfaction and constantly improving the process of home building. With an excellent warranty program, decades of experience, and customer service that cannot be matched, Bill Beazley Homes is the homebuilder of choice in Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina.



For more information on new homes, please contact Bill Beazley Homes at 706-863-4888 or email them at info@billbeazleyhomes.com



They also make regular updates to their Facebook here.