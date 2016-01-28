Bill Beazley Homes Announces the Revival of the Affordable Starter Home

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2016 --Rising housing prices over the last few years have made purchasing a starter home difficult for first-time homebuyers. However, in 2016 several changes are expected to make things easier for young buyers. Experts predict that new home builders will open up the new-home market to millennials by providing smaller and more affordable housing options.



"Affordability and value are expected to be hot ticket items in 2016, especially for millennials purchasing a starter home," says Bill Beazley Homes. As people between the ages of 25 and 34 are gearing up to purchase their first home there is a high demand for less expensive housing. New home builders are expected to meet the demand by offering more entry-level homes.



Following the recession, home builders shifted towards building larger, move-up, homes. This was in direct result of higher land costs, limited labor, and concerns about the demand of the entry-level market. However, as the economy recovers, this is soon to change. Faced with increased home prices, new home builders will likely shift to more affordable entry-level homes to meet the rising demand among millennials.



"Growing confidence in the housing market, combined with new initiatives and shifting priorities will [also] be factors in the revival of the affordable starter home," says Bill Beazley Homes.



Improved job security has home buyers more confident about purchasing a home. "There are more jobs to go around these days, and this puts more people in a position to buy a new home," says Bill Beazley Homes.



Finally Bill Beazley Homes mentions that new loan initiatives are expected to help borrowers get approved for their starter home. "Households have come a long way since the depths of the recession, and underwritings are starting to reflect the improvements, opening the door for more borrowers to receive a loan," says Bill Beazley Homes.



