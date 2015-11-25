Bill Beazley Homes Explains How to Decorate with Chalkboard Paint

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --In their blog last week, Bill Beazley Homes shares how to paint with chalkboard paint. "Chalkboard paint is a popular design choice because of its versatility, durability, and its ability to transform any room into a unique work of art," says Bill Beazley Homes.



Because it is easy to clean and can be changed often, chalkboard paint can be utilized to address the homeowner's specific needs. Homeowners can use it in their office or study for an easy-to-change calendar or in their kitchen for easy access shopping lists, phone messages, entertaining ideas, and recipes. It is also popular for homeowners to use chalkboard paint in children's rooms. Bill Beazley Homes just reminds these homeowners to make sure their chalkboard is low enough to the ground for children to reach.



Chalkboard paint offers a creative way to change up the look of a room, and it can be very handy. For those who are interested in creating a functional chalkboard in their own home, Bill Beazley Homes shares the steps for how to paint with chalkboard paint.



The first step is to prepare the surface where the paint will go. Bill Beazley Homes says walls made of plaster, metal, wood, brick, drywall, and concrete work well. The surface should be cleaned and imperfections should be repaired. Some surfaces such as plastic, metal, and shiny metal require a primer or additional preparations. Homeowners are encouraged to talk with a home improvement associate to help them identify the best products and tools to prep the surface.



The next step is to measure and apply painter's tape around the perimeter of the desired area followed by the chalkboard paint itself. Bill Beazley Homes says homeowners should adhere to the manufacturer's recommendations for the number of coats and curing times.



The final step is remove the painter's tape and reveal the beautiful crisp edge beneath.



"Ensure lasting durability by allowing the painted area to cure for three days before using it as a chalkboard," says Bill Beazley Homes. They also recommend using a decorative molding around the perimeter to give the chalkboard an extra polished look.



There are several creative uses for chalkboard paint and they don't all involve furniture. Bill Beazley Homes shares a few on their blog such as painting over old Christmas ornaments and writing special holiday messages on them in chalk.



To see the complete list of chalkboard paint ideas, homeowners can check out the complete blog post here:

http://www.billbeazleyhomes.com/chalkboard-paint-ideas-for-home/



